Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Daxor Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of DXR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 3,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88. Daxor has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.13.
About Daxor
