Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $514.51 million and approximately $72.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.72 or 0.00655699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.78 or 0.00132770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00055294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00226536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00163315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00043904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,690,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,534,464,451 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.