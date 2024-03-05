Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $370.84 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 51.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 87.3% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $370.84 million and approximately $569.56 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00004077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001372 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

