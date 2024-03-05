Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.16

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $159.61 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

