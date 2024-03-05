OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $504.96 million and $5.45 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Raki?, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

