Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,827,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 6,154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.3 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. 20,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

