Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APGE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

NASDAQ APGE traded up $20.57 on Tuesday, reaching $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.