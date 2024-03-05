Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) received a C$6.00 price target from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 528,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,882. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $315,618. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

