Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 7.1 %
TSE PNE traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. 2,854,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.51. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.
About Pine Cliff Energy
