Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

TSE PNE traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.04. 2,854,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.51. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

