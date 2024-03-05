Stifel Nicolaus Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.26. 147,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.52. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of C$718.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.