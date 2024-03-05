Stifel Nicolaus Increases Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.21.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doman Building Materials Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What are earnings reports?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.