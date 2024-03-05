Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPZ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.63.
In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. 35.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
