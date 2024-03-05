Royal Bank of Canada Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.16.
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
