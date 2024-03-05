BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$91.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.38.

ATD stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$83.97. The company had a trading volume of 509,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$59.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

