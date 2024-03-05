AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $35.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.67. 2,539,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $86.69 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

