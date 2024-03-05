Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $8,209,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,922. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.66 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

