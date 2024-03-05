Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 220,750 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,750 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of LKQ worth $48,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,218. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,564 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,156. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.