Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 26,009 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STFree Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Sensata Technologies worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ST traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,345. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

