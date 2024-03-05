Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 26,009 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Sensata Technologies worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,345. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

