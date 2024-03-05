Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 321,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after buying an additional 169,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 223,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

