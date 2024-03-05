Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Americold Realty Trust worth $41,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,792. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.