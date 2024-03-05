Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.53. The company had a trading volume of 374,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,809. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $243.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

