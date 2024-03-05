Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $54,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,881.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. 333,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,495. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

