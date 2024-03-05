Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 6.87% of Wolverine World Wide worth $44,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 209,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $772.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

