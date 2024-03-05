Earnest Partners LLC Buys 50,736 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $46,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.16. 319,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,446. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $146.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.