Lido Advisors LLC Buys 13,948 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,859,000 after purchasing an additional 144,633 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 589,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,279. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

