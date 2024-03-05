Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 216,870 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,870 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Catalent worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,918,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,883,000 after purchasing an additional 603,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,535,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,757,000 after purchasing an additional 337,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,750 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. 1,183,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,781. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

