Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. 3,099,563 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

