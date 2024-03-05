Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $777,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 4.6 %

PNFP stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 207,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.