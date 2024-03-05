Earnest Partners LLC Has $64.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.03% of Sanmina worth $64,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 815,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 498.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 407,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 187,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

