Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.57% of Helen of Troy worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,978,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 0.4 %

HELE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.67. 46,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

