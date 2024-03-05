Earnest Partners LLC Has $75.32 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,220 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 5.79% of CTS worth $75,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CTS by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Stock Down 0.7 %

CTS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 25,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.61. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.