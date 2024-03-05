Earnest Partners LLC Has $77.05 Million Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,545,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,148 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $77,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Trustmark Stock Up 3.5 %

TRMK stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,519. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.