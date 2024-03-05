Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,225,219 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225,219 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carnival Co. & worth $55,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,072,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.