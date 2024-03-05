Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,876 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.69% of United Community Banks worth $81,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 196,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

