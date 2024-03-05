Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $56,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,401,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $124,587,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,762,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,199,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,720 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. 2,220,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,745. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

