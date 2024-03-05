Earnest Partners LLC Has $67.63 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,938 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.81% of Envestnet worth $67,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 438,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,363,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. 118,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

