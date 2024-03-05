Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120,346 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $87,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,406,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

