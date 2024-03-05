EHP Funds Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.09. 785,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,826. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.