Earnest Partners LLC Has $90 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170,910 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $90,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.47. 1,410,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,926. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.