Earnest Partners LLC Sells 539,630 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 539,630 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,710,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,598 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 522,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.1 %

BBD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 10,535,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305,873. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.