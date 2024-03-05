Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $69,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 160,054 shares of company stock valued at $21,057,153 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

