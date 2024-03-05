6,000 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

EPR traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 291,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,260. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.