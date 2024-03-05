Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $23.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $544.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.29 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

