Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,439 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $274,274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Centene Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 878,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Centene's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

