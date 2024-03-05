AXQ Capital LP Buys 10,615 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in AES were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 6,361,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

Insider Transactions at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.