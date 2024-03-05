EJF Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EJF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

