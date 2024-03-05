Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,825,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,857. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

