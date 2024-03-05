Element Capital Management LLC Sells 12,379 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Element Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,286. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.