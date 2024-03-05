EJF Capital LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,404.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

PGC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. 29,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,915. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $432.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

