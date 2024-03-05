Element Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in PPL by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,603. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

