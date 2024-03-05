7,700 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,732,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

